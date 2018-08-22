Mickey Mouse Will Celebrate His 90th Birthday With a New York Exhibit

If you’re a Mickey Mouse fan then you’ll want to take advantage of the celebrations of the ‘The True Original’ as Disney celebrates his 90th birthday.

A first-of-its-kind art exhibit is coming to New York City that includes at 16,000 square-foot exhibit of the iconic mouse. The pop-up exhibit will focus on his influence on pop culture from his debut in “Steamboat Willie” to his most recent animated shorts.

Three other locations will join in on the celebration as artists in San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles will all pay their respects to Mickey with there unique exhibits paying homage to the Mickey Mouse watch, the Mickey t-shirt and the Mickey plush toy.

The New York exhibit opens in November and runs thru February, for more information go to Disney.com/MickeyTrueOriginal.

Do you remember the first time you saw Mickey Mouse? What is your favorite Mickey Mouse collectible?