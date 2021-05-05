Micky Dolenz, Peter Buck and many others taking part in virtual Adam Schlesinger tribute show tonight

Courtesy of Rolling Live Studios

Just a reminder that The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck and dozens of other artists will participate in a virtual tribute concert saluting late Fountains of Wayne bassist Adam Schlesinger that premieres tonight, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

The event was organized by Schlesinger’s Fountains of Wayne band mate Jody Porter, and will feature performances and/or appearances by Dolenz, Buck, Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Hanson‘s Taylor Hanson, The Smashing Pumpkins‘ James Iha, Drew Carey, The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney, former Psychedelic Furs keyboardist Joe McGinty and many others.

Buck will perform with former R.E.M. touring member Scott McCaughey, who currently plays with Peter in The Minus 5 and also fronts the veteran indie-rock group Young Fresh Fellows.

The concert will be viewable via the Rolling Live streaming platform. For ticket info, visit RollingLiveStudios.com.

Proceeds will benefit MusiCares and the New York City venue The Bowery Electric, where many of the performances for the tribute will be filmed.

Schlesinger died in April 2020 of complications from COVID-19 at age 52. In addition to Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger was a member of indie-rock act Ivy and the short-lived power-pop supergroup Tinted Windows, the latter of which also featured Iha, Hanson and Cheap Trick drummer Bun E. Carlos.

In addition, Adam co-produced and wrote tunes for The Monkees’ two most recent studio albums, and he’s also known for his work in the TV and film world, writing tunes for projects including That Thing You Do!, Josie and the Pussycats and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

