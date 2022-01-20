Micky Dolenz releasing vinyl EP of songs by late Monkees band mate Mike Nesmith in March

7a Records

Last March, Micky Dolenz issued a full-length album titled Dolenz Sings Nesmith made up of covers of songs by his Monkees band mate Mike Nesmith, and now, in the wake of Nesmith’s passing in December, plans have been announced for a follow-up EP featuring Micky’s versions of four more songs penned by Mike.

Dolenz Sings Nesmith — The EP is due out on March 18 and will be available as a 10-inch vinyl disc pressed on blue vinyl. The EP can be pre-ordered at MickyDolenz.com and DeepDiscount.com, and Dolenz is offering signed and unsigned versions of the disc at his website.

Dolenz Sings Nesmith — The EP features tracks from the same sessions that yielded last year’s album. They include a song called “Soul-Writer’s Birthday” that Mike wrote in 1967 but never recorded.

The EP also features a version of “Some of Shelly’s Blues,” a song that The Monkees recorded in 1968, but whose rendition wasn’t released until it appeared on the 1990 Missing Links Volume Two compilation. The other songs on the EP are “The Crippled Lion” and “Grand Ennui,” which first were released on Nesmith albums in 1970 and ’71, respectively.

Micky’s cover of “Grand Ennui” also appeared as a bonus track on the CD version of the Dolenz Sings Nesmith album.

Nesmith died of heart failure on December 10, 2021. He was 78.

In other news, Dolenz has a series of five joint concerts with Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals lined up in the northeastern U.S. this spring, running from an April 23 show in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, through a June 4 gig in Lynn, Massachusetts.

