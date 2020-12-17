Micky Dolenz taking part in online event today celebrating updated Davy Jones Christmas album

Not Too Late Records

To celebrate the recent release of an updated version of late Monkees singer Davy Jones‘ 1991 holiday album, It’s Christmas Time Once More, an online Q&A event featuring fellow Monkee Micky Dolenz and other people involved with the reissue will take place today at 8:30 p.m. ET at Parade magazine’s Facebook page.

In addition to Micky, the online event will feature Dolenz’s sister Coco, producer Chip Douglas and famed photographer Henry Diltz, who snapped the pic of Jones that’s featured on the album’s cover.

As previously reported, It’s Christmas Time Once More originally was issued on cassette back in 1991, and the updated version — which was released in November on digital formats — features enhanced arrangements, including newly added vocals from Micky and Coco Dolenz, Diltz, and Davy’s youngest daughter, Annabel.

Both the original and the new version of It’s Christmas Time Once More were produced by Douglas, who also did production work on three Monkees albums during the 1960s.

It’s Christmas Time Once More also features a pair of bonus tracks, two 1967 versions of “White Christmas” that Davy recorded in the basement of Chip’s house in Laurel Canyon, which served as original inspiration for the holiday album.

Jones died of a heart attack in February 2012. He was 64.

Here’s the It’s Christmas Time Once More track list:

“Winter Wonderland”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

“Silver Bells”

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

“Hark the Herald Angels Sing”

“White Christmas” — featuring Annabel Jones

“Mele Kalikimaka”

“This Day in Bethlehem”

“Silent Night”

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

“When I Look Back on Christmas”

Bonus Tracks:

“White Christmas” (Laurel Canyon — guitar, vocal)

“White Christmas” (Laurel Canyon — demo)

By Matt Friedlander

