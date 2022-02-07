Micky Dolenz to pay tribute to late Monkees band mate with new series of solo concerts in April

Courtesy of Rhino

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees, will pay homage to late band mates Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork during a series of special concerts visiting seven U.S. cities this April.

The shows, dubbed “Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkees,” will feature Dolenz honoring the musical contributions Jones, Nesmith and Tork made to the group, while sharing recollections about his fellow band members, accompanied by a multimedia presentation including film footage and rare photos from Micky’s personal archives.

The concert series will run from an April 5 performance at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium through an April 16 show in Madison, Wisconsin.

“I felt it was important to gather the fans and properly celebrate the lives of Davy, Mike and Peter,” says Dolenz. “People have been contacting me, requesting that I honor them in a way where the extraordinary impact of The Monkees can be properly acknowledged. We spent such a great deal of time together; they were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together.”

The show’s set list will feature many classic Monkees hits, including “I’m a Believer,” “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday” and “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone,” along with tribute segments featuring songs written by Nesmith and Tork, and tunes that showcased Jones’ vocals. Dolenz will be backed by a seven-piece band at the concerts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 11. Check out Micky’s full tour schedule at MickyDolenz.com.

Last year, Dolenz teamed up with Nesmith for a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up in November. Sadly, Nesmith passed away on December 10 at age 78. Jones died in 2012 at age 66, while Tork passed away in 2019 at age 77.

