'Midas Man,' a new biopic about late Beatles manager Brian Epstein, due out in 2021

Plans have been unveiled for a new biopic about late Beatles manager Brian Epstein called Midas Man that will be directed by Grammy-winning film and video director Jonas Akerlund.

Variety reports the movie is expected to be released in 2021, and will be shot in The Beatles’ and Epstein’s hometown of Liverpool, U.K., as well as in London and the U.S.

Epstein discovered The Beatles in 1961 and officially became their manager the following year, helping to guide the group to superstardom. He also managed such Liverpool acts as Gerry and the Pacemakers and Cilla Black, and later helped promote stars like Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Cream and Pink Floyd. Brian died in 1967 of an apparent accidental sleeping-pill overdose. He was 32.

A statement from the project’s producers describes the movie as “an emotional, witty, heartfelt story of the joy of success and the terrifying pressures of unspeakable risk and unfulfilled desire.” That “risk” refers to the fact that Epstein was gay at a time when male homosexuality was illegal in the U.K.

Akerland said in a statement, “Brian Epstein’s story has everything I’m looking for…it’s all about Brian’s singularity for me. I love that Brian seemed to know every step of the way what no one else knew, he saw things that no one else saw. His vision was astonishing, he created a culture that didn’t exist.”

Jonas’ credits include directing videos for Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, U2, Madonna, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Duran Duran and many others. He won Grammys for McCartney’s Live Kisses film, and for Madonna’s The Confessions Tour concert video and “Ray of Light” music video.

Midas Man co-producer Trevor Beattie says of Akerlund, “[He has a] rock and roll heart” and “understands music and the music industry.”

