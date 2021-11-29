Midnight Oil announce retirement from the road, but say they’ll continue “in some form or other”

Marc Grimwade/WireImage

Legendary Australian rockers Midnight Oil have announced that while they’ll continue as a band, they’ll be calling it quits on touring.

On social media, James Moginie, a founding member of the “Beds Are Burning” band, writes that the group has rethought performing live since their longtime bass player Bones Hillman died in November of 2020 and that next year’s tour will be their last.

“We’ve played intensely physical gigs since our humble beginnings back in 1977 and we never want to take even the slightest risk of compromising that,” writes Moginie, adding, “With the passing of Bones much has been lost, so it now feels like we’re at the end of a cycle.”

“These will be sad and beautiful gigs but luckily we’re still capable of blowing the roof off any stage and that’s what we intend to do,” he continues. “You could call this a farewell tour, but Midnight Oil will still continue in some form or other as we’re brothers, family.”

Frontman Peter Garrett added, “Having always tackled every tour like it’s the last – this time it actually will be.”

Meanwhile, the band is releasing a new album next year called Resist, and its 12 songs represent the last recordings they made with Hillman. As for future recordings, they explain, “Each of the members will continue their own projects over the years ahead. They remain very open to recording new music together in future and supporting causes in which they believe.”

In the U.S., Midnight Oil broke through with their 1987 album Diesel and Dust, featuring “Beds Are Burning” and “The Dead Heart.” Their 1990 release Blue Sky Mining featured the hits “Blue Sky Mine,” “Forgotten Years” and “King of the Mountain.” Their last major U.S. success came with 1993’s Earth, Sun and Moon.

