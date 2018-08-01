Might Want To Think Twice Next Time Your Let Your Dog Lick You!

Dogs may be a man’s best friend, but look out for that slobber!

Greg Manteufel, of West Bend, Wisc. was a healthy dog lover until one day he came down with a bad case of the flu, at least he thought it was the flu.

Turns out he contracted an infection from a bacteria known as capnocytophaga, which is found in dog saliva.The infection hit his body really hard and eventually cut off the circulation to his limbs resulting in the amputation of his legs and arms.

Although the case of infection is very rare if you exhibit symptoms of blisters, redness or swelling, fever, diarrhea within three to five days after coming into contact with an infected pooch or being bitten by a dog definitely seek medical attention.

What are your thoughts about people kissing their dogs on the mouth? I think it’s grossssssssss!!!!!!