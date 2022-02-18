Mike Campbell and his group The Dirty Knobs release new song “Electric Gypsy,” from upcoming second album

Artwork: Miles Wintner/BMG

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his current band, The Dirty Knobs, have released a second advance single from their forthcoming sophomore album, External Combustion, due out on March 4.

The new tune, “Electric Gypsy,” is available now via digital formats, while a music video for the song has debuted on Campbell’s official YouTube channel.

The clip begins with Campbell hitchhiking in the desert, where he’s picked up by RV driven by a tattooed woman. Inside the motor home are The Dirty Knobs’ members and some female friends. The vehicle soon stops, and the musicians and their friends get out, and band proceeds to play the song out in the desert around a fire pit.

In a recent Facebook post, Campbell writes, “‘Electric Gypsy’ is one of my favorite songs on the new record. The song came to me in a moment of inspiration before a session with the band — and we recorded it that day in one take, guitar solo and all.”

As previously reported, External Combustion is an 11-track collection that features guest appearances by Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople fame, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and alt-country artist Margo Price.

Campbell wrote most of the songs on External Combustion during the past year, although two tunes date back to the 1990s and were recently rediscovered by Mike in his vault of unreleased tracks.

Prior to “Electric Gypsy,” Campbell and the group also released the album’s lead track, “Wicked Mind,” as an advance digital single, along with a companion music video.

External Combustion can be pre-ordered now, and is available on CD, on vinyl and via digital formats.

Campbell and The Dirty Knobs kick off a U.S. tour on March 9 in Tampa, Florida. Visit TheDirtyKnobs.com for the band’s full schedule.

