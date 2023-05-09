Mike Campbell on the future of Fleetwood Mac: “I don’t really see that ship leaving the port again”

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images)

The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell joined Fleetwood Mac in 2018 after Lindsey Buckingham‘s departure, and it sounds like he really liked the experience.

“It was tricky at first. I am not used to copying other people’s songs, per se. So, I had to dig in and do a little work to fill the hole there on the guitar. So, that was new for me,” he shares in a new interview with the East Bay Times. “But it was a challenge and I learned a lot. Then once we got out on the road, though, we had a blast.”

As for whether he’d tour with them again, Campbell doesn’t think it’s gonna happen, echoing the sentiments expressed by Mick Fleetwood earlier this year about the band’s future following the death of Christine McVie.

“I don’t think they are going to do it again,” he says. “I don’t really see it, because Christine is gone now and Stevie (Nicks) is really busy. So, I have my doubts that they would crank that up again.”

He adds, “I don’t really see that ship leaving the port again. But if they asked me, and my time was open, I would certainly do it because I love the people and their songs are really good.”

