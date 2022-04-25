Mike Campbell & Stan Lynch of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers reuniting for concerts through June

Lynch & Campbell onstage in 1979; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Founding Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his current band, The Dirty Knobs, now have a very familiar face behind the drum kit: Founding Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch.

On Facebook, Campbell explained that Matt Laug, the drummer for The Dirty Knobs, has “a commitment touring in Italy through the end of June,” so Lynch will be filling in for him on all the band’s shows through a June 26 show in Aspen, CO.

Lynch’s first gigs with the band took place over the weekend in Boulder and Denver, CO. Their next show is April 28 in Houston. Laug will rejoin the band in July.

Campbell describes Lynch as “an old friend who I love dearly,” adding, “We’ve had the best time reconnecting.”

Lynch was a member of the Heartbreakers until he left in 1994; he was replaced by Steve Ferrone. He reunited with the Heartbreakers for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

In addition to the Heartbreakers, Lynch, who is also a songwriter and producer, contributed to albums by The Eagles, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, John Mellencamp, Jackson Browne, Toto, Warren Zevon and many other artists.

