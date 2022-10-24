Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs featured on new ‘Front and Center’ episode debuting Saturday

Credit: Chris Phelps

A new episode of PBS live music series Front and Center featuring a performance by longtime Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell and his current band The Dirty Knobs will start airing on select stations this Saturday, October 29.

The program captures Campbell & The Dirty Knobs playing a concert at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, New York this past March. The show features renditions of songs from the band’s two studio albums as well as some classics from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Petty’s solo releases, including “Refugee,” “You Got Lucky” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

The Front and Center episode, which is part of the series’ 11th season, can also be viewed on the show’s official YouTube channel starting October 29 at midnight ET.

Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are continuing to promote their second album, External Combustion, which was released in March. The group is currently serving as The Who‘s opening act through a November 1 performance at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Mike and his band will also play a special concert on Tuesday, October 25 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the forthcoming release of Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Live at The Fillmore 1997 collection. The multiple-format box set, which Campbell co-produced and can be preordered now, features highlights from Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 20-show residency at the historic venue in 1997.

