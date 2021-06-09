Mike Myers Has A New Netflix Series Coming!

MIKE MYERS is BACK! (. . . yeahh, baby, yeah!) Production has already started on his new Netflix limited series, “The Pentaverate”.

It will be a six-episode, half-hour comedy where Mike will play SEVEN different characters.

It’s about a secret society of five men who have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.

One unlikely Canadian journalist (probably played by Mike) will try to uncover the truth and save the world.

The series will also include Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar from “Goodfellas”, and Jennifer Saunders from “Absolutely Fabulous”.

