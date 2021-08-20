Mike Richards Steps Down As ‘Jeopardy’ Host Just One Week After Getting The Job

Just one week after being announced as the new permanent host of Jeopardy!, Mike Richards is stepping down. Richards had come under fire recently for offensive comments he made on a podcast in 2013 and 2014. In a statement, Richards – who is also the show’s executive producer – said it would be “too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show”. Sitcom star Mayim Bialik will remain as the host of the show’s prime-time specials. So what does this mean for the future of Jeopardy? The show will go back to a rotation of guest hosts for the time being. New episodes begin filming next week. So now that Richards is out, who should be the new host? Will they give the full job to Mayim Bialik or find someone new?