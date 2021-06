Mike and Sulley are back and now in charge of turning scares into laughter in the first trailer for Disney+’s Pixar series “Monsters at Work”.

The Disney+ series takes place after the events of “Monsters, Inc.,” when the power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates 10 times more energy than screams.

“Monsters at Work” will premiere on Wednesday, July 7.

(TheWrap)