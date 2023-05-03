Mikey Hart to make in-person art gallery appearances next month

Courtesy of Wentworth Gallery’

Mickey Hart will certainly be busy this summer with Dead & Company’s final tour, but he’s making time in his schedule to help show off his art.

The rocker is set to make two rare in-person art gallery appearances to promote his latest art collection, the Art of Mickey Hart. The first will take place at the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia, on June 4 at 2 p.m., followed by an appearance at the Wentworth Gallery at Short Hills Mall in New Jersey on June 23 at 6:30 p.m.

“These visual representations from my sonic-driven world are snapshots into the music I am making,” Mickey shares. “The basis of all life is vibratory, from the cosmos to human organism to the rhythms of nature and the music that come from what we make, from what we call culture. These are the worlds of rhythm that envelop us on a daily basis. Understanding these rhythms is essential in our daily lives.”

He adds, “These works have been drummed, vibrated into existence. This technique is essential in the creation of my art.”

More info on Mickey’s appearances can be found at wentworthgallery.com.

But up next for Mickey, he and the rest of Dead & Company will headline New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 6. They’ll launch their final tour with a two-night stand in Los Angeles, California, May 19 and 20. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

