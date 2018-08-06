Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Plan to Stay Engaged, Not Get Married
By Beth
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 6:30 PM

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are engaged and have us all waiting for the actual wedding date.
Now that they are keeping details of their relationship quiet, a source has said that there are no plans for the couple to get married.
The source claims they share the following view on marriage, “The formality of marriage isn’t important. What they view as important are, they love each other, they’re happy and enjoy each other’s company.”
The source also says that the couple got engaged as a symbol of their commitment to each other.

Is marriage just a piece of paper? What if you fell madly in love with someone who had a different view of marriage from your views? How long is too long to be engaged?

Comments