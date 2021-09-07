Miley Cyrus Covers Janis Joplin At BottleRock

Miley Cyrus played BottleRock over the weekend and paid homage to Janis Joplin. The former Disney star has covered a lot of iconic artists in the past year including, Queen, Cher, Madonna, Metallica, and The Pixies so her latest stab at the iconic singer’s song wasn’t out of Miley’s comfort zone. Prior to singing Joplin’s “Maybe” she told the audience what had led her to the song, “This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life. The things I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain,” said Miley. She addressed her Malibu house fire, finding stability, and spreading love, she then said, “This song is one that represents my freedom.” What is your favorite Miley cover song?