Miley Cyrus says she's recorded Metallica cover featuring Elton John, RHCP drummer Chad Smith & Yo-Yo Ma

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN; Alana O’Herlihy

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has recorded a version of heavy-metal band Metallica‘s 1992 hit “Nothing Else Matters” that features Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and famed classic cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Speaking to London’s Capital FM, Cyrus explains, “I’m doing a song for a Metallica’s cover record. I did a…cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano, I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith, just so many all-stars…and I’m really stoked.”

She adds, “I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me…I love when ingredients don’t quite fit or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together.”

The track was produced by Andrew Watt, who worked on Miley’s latest album, Plastic Hearts, and has collaborated with everyone from Ozzy Osbourne to Dua Lipa.

No word on when we’ll be able to hear this “concoction,” but there are a number of live videos of Cyrus out there singing “Nothing Else Matters” if you want a preview.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.