Military planes flying out of FL with humanitarian aid for Venezuelans

Saturday, a shipment of humanitarian aid sent by the United States is on the way to Cúcuta, Colombia from Miami Saturday as part of efforts in response to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department coordinated the shipment, which was transported on three military planes from an air base in Homestead.

The C-17 planes are expected to arrive at the Colombian border city Saturday afternoon, where they will be met by USAID Administrator Mark Green and representatives appointed Venezuelan leader Juan Guaidó the president of the National Assembly.

Guaidó is currently recognized as interim president by the U.S. and nearly 60 other countries.

The United States has allocated about $140 million to support countries such including Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama which have given refuge to more than three million Venezuelans who have fled the country.

President Trump is set to speak about ongoing tensions with Venezuela in Miami, Florida on Monday.

