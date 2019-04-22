Millennials Are Willing to Spend $5000 or More on Vacation

A new study shows that people 18-34 are more likely to spend more money on vacations than any other age group.

1 in 3 millennials polled are willing to spend $5,000 or more on vacation.

Millennials are also the generation that travels the most at 35 days a year.

Gen Z travels 29 days a year.

90% say their planning and inspiration comes from social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

What is the most money you’ve spent on a vacation?