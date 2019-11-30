Millennials Don’t Want These Holiday Gifts

Having trouble finding the perfect gift for the millennial in your life? Let’s start by narrowing down what they don’t want to find under the tree this holiday season.

In a survey of those born during the 80s and 90s, Business Insider found that personal tastes are very important, so perhaps skip buying clothing or perfumes.

If you’re thinking something for the kitchen, don’t bother with cookbooks or mugs. Gravitate towards gadgets instead. The generation is over sugar, so candy is off-limits.

Millennials would also like to see some effort put in while shopping, so do something more original than a gift card.

