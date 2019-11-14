Miller High Life “Champagne” Bottles Return For The Holidays

Miller High Life is also referred to as the “Champagne of Beers.”

You can get a champagne-sized bottle of Miller for the holidays.

The bottles sold out quickly last year. Miller has upped the production of the 750 ML bottles but they encourage customers to buy them soon.

The Miller champagne bottles should appear on store shelves this month. The retail price is $3.49.

What alcoholic beverage do you drink more of during the holidays?