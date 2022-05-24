Miller Lite Beercoal? OK! I’ll Give It A Try!

Just in time for the summer grilling season, Miller Lite has announced a new Miller Lite Beercoal.

It’s literally just like it sounds … charcoal that is infused with a concentrated form of Miller Lite beer.

When burned, the special charcoal releases the taste of Miller Lite into whatever you are grilling.

The company said it’s like grilling “in a smokey beer blanket.”

Miller Lite Beercoal is available starting today (Tuesday) at MillerLiteBeercoal.com and stores across the country.

Are you going to try the Beercoal? What’s your specialty, go-to, favorite thing to grill up every summer?

Buy it here!