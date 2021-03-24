Miller Lite Has a Dive Bar Scented Candle

If you can’t make it to the bar because of COVID restrictions you can at least have your home smell like a bar thanks to the folks at Miller Lite. The beer brand has just released three limited-edition candles with scents called “Game Day,” Beer Garden,” and “Dive Bar.” You’ll be able to experience your favorite “Bar Smells” for 50 hours and if you order them now you’ll be able to get them by the end of April. Proceeds from the sale of the candles will benefit the US Bartender’s Guild Foundation. What bar smell signals a great bar?