A biopic is being made about 80s pop duo Milli Vanilli.

The biopic is titled, Girl You Know It’s True.

It is being filmed in Munich, Berlin and Capetown, South Africa as well as Los Angeles.

Filming is expected to wrap up in December.

According to Deadline, Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali will play, respectively, Fabrice Morvan and the late Rob Pilatus in the movie from Leonine Studios.