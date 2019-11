Girl you know it’s true. When Milli Vanilli won the Best New Artist Grammy on Feb. 22, 1990, no one knew the group’s career-high would be a catalyst to its demise. German record producer Frank Farian revealed the charismatic duo didn’t sing a single octave on its hit record. Milli Vanilli, aka Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, had officially hoodwinked the music world by lip-synching its way up the charts.