Milli Vanilli | Official Trailer

Step inside music’s biggest scandal with Milli Vanilli, a new feature-length documentary that tells the story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Rob and Fab, better known as Milli Vanilli, became the world’s most popular pop duo in 1990—but their ascension came at a devastating price that ultimately led to their infamous undoing. Hear from the real voices in Milli Vanilli, a documentary that’s critically acclaimed as “captivating” and “revealing”.

Stream the Milli Vanilli documentary October 24, exclusively on Paramount+