Milwaukee’s 2022 Summerfest to feature Steve Miller, Heart’s Ann Wilson, John Fogerty & many more

The full list of performers for the 2022 edition of Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest has been announced and, as usual, it features popular artists from a wide variety of genres, including quite a few veteran acts.

Among the dozens of stars who will entertain the crowds this year at the festival grounds are Steve Miller Band, Heart‘s Ann Wilson, John Fogerty and KC & the Sunshine Band.

The 2022 Summerfest will take place across three weekends — June 23 to June 25, June 30 to July 2, and July 7 to July 9 — at Henry Maier Festival Park in downtown Milwaukee. The 10-day event features more than 100 acts performing on 12 stages.

Other artists on the bill include Rick Springfield, The Commodores, War, Todd Rundgren, Modern English, A Flock of Seagulls, The Fixx, The Black Crowes, Howard Jones, E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, The Tubes, Foghat and Blue Oyster Cult.

Tickets to Summerfest will grant you access to performances at the various ground’s stages, although premium seats for select headlining shows will be available for an additional charge. Multi-day passes also are being sold.

Also, a series of separate ticketed events will be held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. These include a previously announced July 7 concert featuring Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick.

To buy tickets and check out a full lineup and schedule, visit Summerfest.com.

