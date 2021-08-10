Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2021 will require attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test

Courtesy of Summerfest

Earlier this year, Milwaukee’s all-genre Summerfest announced its return in September of 2021, featuring a lineup of over 100 performers, including such well-known veteran acts as ZZ Top, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Guns N’ Roses, Night Ranger, Modern English and John Waite.

Now, the festival has announced new COVID-19 safety protocols in place for attendees. Those coming to the concerts will need to show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the festival grounds and American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

More information is available at the festival’s website. Additionally, those not fully vaccinated can find information on local testing availability before they head to the event.

The new protocol comes on the heels of an announcement from Live Nation, which recently decided that it will allow the touring artists it works with to require proof of vaccination or a negative test from event attendees.

Summerfest 2021 is scheduled to take place September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

