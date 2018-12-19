Minimum Wage to Increase in Florida on January 1st

On January 1st workers who are paid the minimum wage will see a slight increase in the amount of money, they are taking home every week.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the state will be raising the minimum wage by 21 cents per hour.

This raise will take Florida’s current minimum wage from $8.25 an hour to $8.46 per hour, which is $1.21 higher than the Federal minimum wage for 2019.

Tipped employees are not left out. Those who work for large scaled employers will also see an increase. The minimum for tipped employees in Florida will go from $5.23 to $5.44 per hour.

