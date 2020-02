After being teased during the Super Bowl, the first full trailer for Minions: The Rise Of Gru was released on Wednesday. The preview shows the Steve Carell-voiced Gru as a child on his way to becoming the supervillain we know and love. Of course, the Minions are there to help him along the way. Minions: The Rise Of Gru hits theaters on July 3rd. What is your favorite Despicable Me movie?