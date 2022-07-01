Minions Viral TikTok Trend

To be honest, I’m so confused on why this is even a trend.

TikTok users are showing up to theaters dressed head to toe in formal attire to watch “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, which is a prequel to the very successful “Despicable Me.”

People are comparing the frenzy of the Universal Pictures animated feature to ‘Morbius’, which was so downright terrible that TikTok users decided to be sarcastic and acted as if it was the ‘best movie of all time.’

As you know, many of these TikTok trends are done sarcastically, and we have Gen Z to thank for that.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is in theaters today, so if you don’t have any plans, then why don’t you throw on your prom suit, or dress, that’s been sitting in your closet for years, grab your circle of friends, watch Minions, and document the event on TikTok.

Because who knows….you might go viral.