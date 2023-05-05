Minnesota to rename portion of highway after Prince

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Drivers in Minnesota will soon be able to ride down a highway named after the legendary Prince.

According to The Associated Press, Minnesota lawmakers voted Thursday to rename a portion State Highway 5 after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who passed away in 2016. The purple-sign-lined Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway, near the late singer’s Paisley Park museum and studios, will run for 7 miles through Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.

Last month the Minnesota House passed the bill unanimously, while the Senate just voted 55-5 in favor of the change. The next step is for Gov. Tim Walz to sign the bill.

“Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten,” Republican Sen. Julia Coleman, the lead sponsor of the bill, said. “His influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians who came after him, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists to this day.”

Prince’s Paisley Park is now open for fans to tour. It recently announced it will hold its four-day Celebration 2023 from June 8-11, during which fans will get to hear new, unreleased recordings by the late music icon. Tickets to the celebration are on sale now.

