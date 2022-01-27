Minnie Mouse You Look Marvelous!

In a world where the appearance of corporate mascots (and their relationship to cultural norms regarding sexuality and gender) is discussed endlessly, one of the most iconic figures has entered the gladiatorial arena, and this time, she’s wearing pants.

Disneyland Paris, the sprawling entertainment complex outside of Paris, on Wednesday announced that Minnie Mouse would be getting her first pantsuit as part of the park’s 30th anniversary celebration. And what’s more, it was designed by famed British fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Somewhere, someone is furious and deeply longing for Minnie’s trademark bloomers.

(TheWrap)