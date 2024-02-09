Mira Sorvino Says ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ Sequel Is Officially Happening

Fans of the cult classic film have something to look forward to.

Mira Sorvino confirms that the highly-anticipated follow-up to “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” is officially in the works.

Both Sorvino and costar Lisa Kudrow will executive produce the sequel. Screenwriter Robin Schiff, who penned the 1988 play “Ladies Room” on which the 1997 movie is based on, will also return.

“She’s currently working on ‘Emily in Paris,’ so she’s finishing up her draft to present to the studio,” Sorvino said of Schiff’s sequel script. “Lisa [Kudrow] and I are wrapping up our deals as executive producers on it with the studio. We’re full force ahead.”

Is this a sequel that you’ll check out? Why, or why not?