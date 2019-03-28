Miramar Democrat Mayor Announces Run for President in 2020

The newest Democratic candidate for president is Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Messam announced Thursday that he is joining the crowded field seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in next year’s election.

Messam, who played for the Seminoles in the 1990s, believes Miramar has much that the rest of the United States would like to have: environmentally-friendly development, high-end manufacturing and major corporate operations.

The 44-year-old construction company owner also knows he has an uphill climb because of low name recognition and no funding

In fact, no sitting mayor has ever won the presidency.

#BREAKING: Miramar mayor announces 2020 presidential bidhttps://t.co/A5tcUGD5dV — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 28, 2019

Messam grew up in South Bay, an agricultural town of 3,500 adjoining Lake Okeechobee. His parents emigrated from Jamaica — his father cut sugar cane before becoming a farm mechanic. His mother was a cook and housekeeper. He starred at Glades Central High, a football powerhouse, before coach Bobby Bowden recruited him to Florida State.

A wide receiver, he played on the Seminoles’ 1993 national championship team and had six catches for 103 yards in their 1996 Orange Bowl win over Notre Dame. After graduating with a degree in management information systems, he and his wife, Angela, started Messam Construction, which focuses on energy-efficient schools and government projects. They have three children in college.

If Messam gets traction, he will qualify for the party’s televised debates, putting him in front of a national audience.