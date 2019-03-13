Miss Scarlett RULES The Box Office! “Gone With The Wind” BIGGEST Money Making Movie EVER!

Gone With The Wind just celebrated its 80’s anniversary!  Right after “Purple Rain”, I would say it’s my favorite movie!

So we all know that the list of the top-grossing movies of all time is dominated by Marvel, “Star Wars”, and James Cameron . . . a.k.a. “Avatar” and “Titanic”.

But when you adjust for inflation, the list changes a bit, and “Gone with the Wind” takes the top spot, with an adjusted gross of $1.82 BILLION.  Here are the top-grossing movies of all time in the U.S., in TODAY’S DOLLARS . . .

1.  “Gone with the Wind”, 1939 . . . 1.82 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $198.7 million.)

2.  The original “Star Wars”, 1977 . . . $1.61 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $461 million.)

3.  “The Sound of Music”, 1965 . . . $1.29 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $159.3 million.)

4.  “E.T.”, 1982 . . . $1.28 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $435.1 million.)

5.  “Titanic”, 1997 . . . $1.22 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $659.4 million.)

6.  “The Ten Commandments”, 1956 . . . $1.18 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $65.5 million.)

7.  “Jaws”, 1975 . . . $1.16 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $260 million.)

8.  “Dr. Zhivago”, 1965 . . . $1.12 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $111.7 million.)

9.  “The Exorcist”, 1973 . . . $998.7 million.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $232.9 million.)

10.  “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, 1937 . . . $984.3 million.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $184.9 million.)

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” just missed the Top 10.  It came in 11th . . . even though it’s the highest-grossing movie of all time in the U.S. when you DON’T adjust for inflation.

Here is the Top 25 List.

