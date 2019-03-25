Missed the Kid’s Choice Awards? If So Here Are Some of the Top Winners.

The 2019 Kid’s Choice Awards aired Saturday night on Nickelodeon. DJ Khaled hosted the kids voted awards show. DJ Khaled not only had the privilege of hosting the show, but he also won favorite collaboration for his song “No Brainer.”

The award for favorite music group went to Maroon 5, while favorite male artist went to Shawn Mendes. Ariana Grande took home the award for favorite female artist, along with the favorite song award for her smash hit “Thank U, Next.”

Avengers Infinity War won for best movie. Fuller House won for favorite funny TV show, with the cast appearing to show support to co-star Lori Loughlin during their award acceptance speech by saying “family sticks together no matter what.”

Did you watch the 2019 Kid’s Choice Awards?