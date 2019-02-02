Missing child alert issued for Miami boys ages 2 and 4

Saturday, a missing child alert in the state of Florida was issued for two missing boys from Miami.

Collins Gotay, 2, and Zakaria Gotay, 4, last were seen in the area of 400 North East 37th Street in Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to reports, it is believed the two children may be with 48-year-old Zak Gotay.

He last was seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black plaid pants, and a black book bag.

One of the children were seen wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur print on it, authorities say.

Additionally, police say both boys were likely wearing diapers.

This story is developing.