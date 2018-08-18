Missing FL teen sends letter to mom five years later, revealing she is alive

Emily Paul was fourteen when she vanished in 2013 from her home outside Tallahassee.

For the past five years, her family had not heard anything since her disappearance until three weeks ago when a letter arrived addressed to Emily’s mother.

“In the letter, she basically said, ‘Yeah I’m OK, I’m 19, I’m safe, I’m happy, and I’m where I want to be,” Paul’s cousin Melissa Parker told Inside Edition.

After the apparent letter Bay County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Daffin posted a video to social media asking Paul to come forward to be sure the note was legitimate and not written under duress.

The now 19-year-old walked into a local police station and confirmed that she is alive and well.

However, Paul said she did not want her family knowing her whereabouts leaving a bittersweet ending to the story.

The family reportedly hopes that the 19-year-old will change her mind in time.

