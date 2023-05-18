“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Trailer Is HERE!

In theaters July 12th!

The seventh installment in the billion-dollar action-spy franchise returns familiar faces and sees Cruise perform more high-octane stunts. After hyping up the sequel with a 20-minute scene at CinemaCon — which included a chase sequence involving Cruise being handcuffed to co-star Hayley Atwell as they flee the police and others out to get them — the latest preview shows the action star speeding off the edge of a cliff full throttle on a motorcycle, engaging in a knife fight atop a speeding train, and then hanging on by a thread as a train car nosedives into the water below.

(HollywoodReporter)