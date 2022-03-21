‘MJ,’ Musical About Michael Jackson, To Launch National Tour in 2023

MJ: The Musical is the talk of Broadway.

It has been announced starting in 2023 the musical will hit 17 major cities over two years.

It will kick off in Chicago July 2023.

MJ: The Musical is about Michael Jackson’s preparation for his Dangerous tour and his perfectionist approach.

Currently the lead is Myles Frost as Michael Jackson. More about the cast for the tour will be learned at a later date.

What is the last Broadway musical you attended?