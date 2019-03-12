MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Arrested in Miami

Authorities in Miami say they have arrested MMA fighter Conor McGregor after he got into an altercation with a fan.

The fighter was arrested Monday after the altercation just outside of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

According to the report, McGregor was walking out of the resort around 5:00 am when a fan attempted to take a photo with this cellphone. At that point, McGregor reportedly “slapped” the cellphone out of the fan’s hands and stomped on it several times.

McGregor was not arrested at the scene, however, authorities first reviewed the security footage at the resort and then later arrested McGregor at a home in Miami Beach.

He now faces criminal mischief and strong-armed robbery charges.