M&M’s Has New All Female Packaging

Candy company Mars is raising eyebrows after unveiling limited edition packaging for M&M’s meant to “celebrate women.”

Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green, the candy’s trio of female characters, who are upside-down on the package to ‘celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.’

The packs are currently on sale.

The company said, “The M&M’S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

What do you think about this marketing idea?