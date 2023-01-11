Candy company Mars is raising eyebrows after unveiling limited edition packaging for M&M’s meant to “celebrate women.”
Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green, the candy’s trio of female characters, who are upside-down on the package to ‘celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.’
The packs are currently on sale.
The company said, “The M&M’S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”
What do you think about this marketing idea?
Beth
By Beth |
M&M’s Has New All Female Packaging
