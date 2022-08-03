M&M’s Ice Cream Giving Away Sammy Packs

M&M’s Ice Cream is celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with an M&M’s Ice Cream Sammy Pack giveaway. The pack comes with a removable cooling pack, built to carry M&M’d Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. The adjustable design can be strapped around the waist or worn over the shoulders. Fans can visit mms.com/mms-ice-cream for the chance to win one of the limited-edition M&M’s Ice Cream Sammy Packs, along with a box of four M&M’s Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. Would you carry around ice cream in a Sammy Pack?

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.