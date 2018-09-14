M&M’s Introducing Three New Peanut-Based Flavors

Get ready candy lovers! M&M’s is about to release three new types of peanut-based flavors.

English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeno Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut will be coming out in 2019. The food vlog SnackChatLive was the first to report the news.

M&M’s has been busy introducing new flavors. Crunchy mint was out for a limited run this year after winning in a fan vote against two other potential flavor twists.

Which of the newly reported flavors gets you the most excited?