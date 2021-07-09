M&M’s Peanut Butter?! Start Spreading The News!

There’s a new product on the market that could take your PB & J sandwich to a whole other level.

Get ready for Peanut M&M’s Peanut Butter.

The new limited-edition release is a crunch peanut butter spread make of up – you guessed it – Peanut M&M’s! (yes, that means there are some milk chocolate pieces in there).

But, don’t run to the grocery just yet.

Right now, it’s only available online through Candy Funhouse for $12.99 per jar.

Do you have any “unique” foods that you put peanut butter on or eat peanut butter with?

(Delish)