M&M’s To Introduce Two New Coffee Flavors: Caramel Cold Brew & Espresso

M&Ms has two new coffee flavors.

Caramel Cold Brew

Espresso M&M’s

Cold Brew will debut in early 2023. It will be a crunchy caramel latte taste in the center with chocolate on the outside.

The Espresso flavor will re-launch this holiday season. You may remember Espresso from a few years ago. At the time it was a limited flavor.

No word yet on whether both of these flavors are limited edition or permanent offerings.

M&Ms has tried various flavors through the years. What has been your favorite flavor?