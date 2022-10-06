M&M’s To Introduce Two New Coffee Flavors: Caramel Cold Brew & Espresso

M&Ms has two new coffee flavors.
Caramel Cold Brew
Espresso M&M’s
Cold Brew will debut in early 2023. It will be a crunchy caramel latte taste in the center with chocolate on the outside.
The Espresso flavor will re-launch this holiday season. You may remember Espresso from a few years ago. At the time it was a limited flavor.
No word yet on whether both of these flavors are limited edition or permanent offerings.
M&Ms has tried various flavors through the years. What has been your favorite flavor?