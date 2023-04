Another Disney live-action remake is in the works . . . 2016’s “Moana”. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made the announcement yesterday with a short video filmed in Oahu, Hawaii with his 2-younger daughters. He will produce and return as Maui, the demigod of the wind and sea. Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated original, is returning to executive produce, but there’s no word if she’ll play Moana again.